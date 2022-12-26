Score Predictions for Hornets at Trail Blazers

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 124, Trail Blazers 119

Tanking for Victor? Well, it sure doesn't look like the Hornets will be in that conversation much longer as long they stay healthy. LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward being back on the floor have completely changed the fortunes of this team and I have them knocking off the Blazers for their third win of the six-game road swing.

Jon Yeager: Trail Blazers 123, Hornets 116

The Hornets come into tonight’s game following two days of rest and a thrilling victory in LA against the Lakers last time out. The team has split their four games on the west coast road trip thus far and are playing quite well since the road trip began. The lack of defense is still evident, however, as they are giving up almost 124 points per game on the road trip, and that could come back to bite them tonight in Portland. Ultimately, Damian Lillard is too much for Charlotte and the Blazers pull away the win.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 113 Trail Blazers 106

Hornets coming off a big win over the Lakers and 2 days' rest. LaMelo Ball back in the lineup really shows how much a superstar can affect an NBA roster. I'm not sure how often I've picked the Hornets to win games without Ball...but they seem to win more than they lose with him. Give me the Hornets winning back-to-back games on the west coast.

