Score Predictions for Hornets vs Bulls

Can the Hornets put an end to their losing streak?

The Charlotte Hornets look to put an end to their five-game losing streak Wednesday night when they welcome in the Chicago Bulls to the Spectrum Center. The Hornets have struggled shooting the deep ball during the losing streak, shooting at a 27% clip.

Prediction: Bulls 122, Hornets 114

DeMar DeRozan has been on an absolute tear lately averaging 34.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists since the start of the month. What makes his number even more impressive is that he does most of his damage in the paint or from mid-range only shooting eleven threes in the past five games. 

Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball can match him on the offensive end but for the Hornets to win this game, they need their backcourt to play much better defensively. They are allowing to much penetration and it's leading to several easy buckets. 

Although it may seem like it is all doom and gloom with the current losing streak and Gordon Hayward now out indefinitely, I think the Hornets will be just fine. They'll get back in the win column here soon but I don't see that night being tonight. Chicago takes one on the road. 

