Score predictions for Hornets vs. Cavaliers

Picking today's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Schuyler Callihan

Can the Charlotte Hornets pull off a stunner Saturday afternoon and take down the Cleveland Cavaliers? Our picks are in. Here's how our staff sees this one playing out.

Zachary Roberts: Cavaliers 124, Hornets 99

The Hornets' run of moral victories came to a screeching halt in Madison Square Garden, and they remain stuck on six wins. Barring the shocking return of several injured players, there's just no reason to assume they can run into one against the Cavaliers. Cleveland would have to have a catastrophic game, and even that might not be enough to lose to the Hornets in their current state.

Ali Jawad: Cavaliers 128, Hornets 101

Just what the Hornets needed back-to-back against the Knicks and Cavs. A strong first half that saw Charlotte trail by three was a different story in the second half. Cleveland is the highest-scoring team in the league barring any meltdowns or an off night the Hornets will have their hands full.

Albert Böttcher: Cavaliers 117, Hornets 95

I didn't think it was possible, but the Hornets are somehow even less healthy than they were before the New York matchup. There is no way the hosts will win this one, especially considering how solid and consistent Cleveland has been so far. If they do pull it off, it would arguably be the biggest upset of the season.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated.

