Score predictions for Hornets vs. Celtics
It's round two between the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics. The bugs competed hard for three quarters last night before things sort of spiraled out of control, with Boston visiting the free throw line over 20 times in the fourth quarter alone.
Here is how our staff sees tonight's game playing out.
Schuyler Callihan: Celtics 128, Hornets 104.
The Hornets may get Brandon Miller back, but they may not. Regardless, I don't see this one going well for the home club. With Nick Richards already ruled out, the Hornets are in a great deal of trouble on the inside. The Celtics pressured the rim with loads of success last night and with Richards out, they'll be able to attack the paint even more. Celtics win big.
Prediction record: 0-0.
Ali Jawad: Celtics 121, Hornets 109.
The Hornets once again overcame a double-digit deficit and managed to pull within one point in the fourth quarter against the defending champions. LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann both had standout performances. However, Charlotte struggled with defending the fast break and allowing points in the paint, which proved to be their Achilles' heel in this game. They will need to focus on these areas for improvement as they prepare for a quick turnaround tomorrow night for their second matchup against the Celtics.
Prediction record: 2-1.
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 117, Celtics 115.
LaMelo and Co. were able to prove that they could compete with this Boston squad, even while missing multiple key players. With Brandon Miller hopefully back in action, an upset doesn't seem out of reach. This should be an intense game, after what happened towards the end of yesterday's match. Let's hope the Hornets can keep their cool this time around and squeak out a win.
Prediction record: 4-1.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Spread and over/under predictions for Hornets vs. Celtics, the sequel
LaMelo Ball and Hornets look for revenge versus Boston
Growing concern? Mark Williams does not appear to be returning to the Hornets anytime soon
Charles Lee talks ejections, what went wrong vs. Celtics, & LaMelo Ball's foul trouble