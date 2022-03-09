Score Predictions for Hornets vs Celtics

Schuyler Callihan: Celtics 117, Hornets 105

"Stuck in the mud" was the term that Hornets head coach James Borrego used to describe the Hornets offense in the first half of last night's game against Brooklyn. The ball didn't move as good as it normally does and they also turned it over nine times in the first 24 minutes.

Defensively, the Hornets were a mess. Miles Bridges admitted in the postgame press conference that they were chasing the wrong guys off of the three-point line and need to do a better job with the scouting report. The Hornets need to get this one to avoid the possibility of slipping to the No. 10 seed in the East. Unfortunately, this matchup isn't ideal for them and they're 1-11 this season in the 2nd leg of back-to-backs this season.

Celtics control the game early and hand the Hornets their second straight loss.

Desmond Johnson: Celtics 114, Hornets 104

The Celtics have won 3 straight and are 8-2 in their last ten matchups. Actually, the Celtics are HOT...they have won 14 of their last 16 games. The Celtics tandem of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are averaging over 50 ppg between them this season and I think the key will be slowing one of the two down. Hornets will need to play defense tonight but on the back end of a back-to-back and allowing Kyrie Irving to drop a 50 burger on them last night doesn't bode well. I'm going to go Celtics over Hornets on the road, 114-104.

