Skip to main content

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Clippers

Picks for Sunday afternoon's game inside Spectrum Center.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 117, Clippers 108

This game would obviously be more interesting with a healthy Paul George and Kawhi Leonard but we won't see those two today. George notched 20 points in the Clippers 120-106 win over the Hornets earlier in the year, nearly recording a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists. 

Although they won't have to worry about George, they do have to deal with former Duke star, Luke Kennard, who is shooting 44% from beyond the three-point line. Former Hornet Nic Batum (41%), Serge Ibaka (40%), and Marcus Morris Sr. (36%) will help stretch the floor and as bigs that can hit threes with consistency. 

The Clippers will give the Hornets a good challenge but I've got the Hornets winning this one by nearly double digits. The last time the Hornets played a day game, Miles Bridges went off for 38 points. I see another big day from him today as the Hornets will move to seven games above .500.

Read More

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 118, Clippers 99

Clippers are on game 7 of an 8 game road trip. Charlotte has to win games like this, versus sub .500 teams in order to be considered legit. I think this can be another statement game for a young Hornets team that's starting to give off 2015 Panthers vibes in terms of having fun. I'll go with Hornets over Clippers 118-99.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design (85)
News

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Clippers

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17119193_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Clippers

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17119200_168388579_lowres
News

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Clippers

49 minutes ago
USATSI_17570051_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Release Initial Injury Report vs Clippers

19 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-29 at 9.13.53 AM
News

Ish Smith Saves the Day for the Hornets

23 hours ago
zoom_2
News

WATCH: Ish Smith Postgame vs Lakers

Jan 28, 2022
zoom_1
News

WATCH: Miles Bridges Postgame vs Lakers

Jan 28, 2022
IMG_8937
News

WATCH: James Borrego Discusses Win Over Lakers

Jan 28, 2022