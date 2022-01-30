Score Predictions for Hornets vs Clippers

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 117, Clippers 108

This game would obviously be more interesting with a healthy Paul George and Kawhi Leonard but we won't see those two today. George notched 20 points in the Clippers 120-106 win over the Hornets earlier in the year, nearly recording a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists.

Although they won't have to worry about George, they do have to deal with former Duke star, Luke Kennard, who is shooting 44% from beyond the three-point line. Former Hornet Nic Batum (41%), Serge Ibaka (40%), and Marcus Morris Sr. (36%) will help stretch the floor and as bigs that can hit threes with consistency.

The Clippers will give the Hornets a good challenge but I've got the Hornets winning this one by nearly double digits. The last time the Hornets played a day game, Miles Bridges went off for 38 points. I see another big day from him today as the Hornets will move to seven games above .500.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 118, Clippers 99

Clippers are on game 7 of an 8 game road trip. Charlotte has to win games like this, versus sub .500 teams in order to be considered legit. I think this can be another statement game for a young Hornets team that's starting to give off 2015 Panthers vibes in terms of having fun. I'll go with Hornets over Clippers 118-99.

