Score Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks

Schuyler Callihan: Hawks 117, Hornets 112

It's not the end of the world if the Hornets don't come away from this game with a win, but it's not going to make things any easier down the stretch.

As head coach James Borrego said last week, "We don't need any help. We are the help."

That phrase fits perfectly for tonight's matchup. Yes, the Hornets would benefit from teams losing that are above them in the standings, but they should only worry about what they can control. When you're playing against a team that is neck and neck with you in the standings and you have them at home, you have to take advantage.

I could see Charlotte winning this one, but the Hornets are 1-7 in their last eight home games against teams currently in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 125, Hawks 119

Since the All-Star break, the Hornets have been the top scoring team in the NBA and are shooting a ridiculous team percentage from three-point range led by Terry Rozier at a smoking hot 49% clip.

This game is actually important in the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff standings for seeding purposes.

Hawks are without John Collins and may be without Danilo Gallinari, so its as close to a must-win as these Hornets are going to have this week. I'd expect a high scoring affair. I'll take the Hornets to win at home, 125-119.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.