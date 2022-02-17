Score Predictions for Hornets vs Heat

Schuyler Callihan: Heat 108, Hornets 98

The Heat have won both meetings this year by double digits largely due to their stifling defense and interior offense. Although Montrezl Harrell does help things for the Hornets in the paint, this team needs to find its touch shooting the ball, especially from three.

Charlotte had its worst quarter of the season the last time these two got together getting outscored 35-8 in the third quarter...at home. Yes, the Hornets only managed to put up eight points shooting just 4/18 from the field which included a near six-minute scoring drought. It's unlikely the Hornets will have that poor of a quarter again but the dry scoring droughts have become a theme here in recent weeks.

I've got the Heat winning this one comfortably with the Hornets making the score look closer than it really was. 108-98 Heat.

Desmond Johnson: Heat 110, Hornets 103

Charlotte is in the upside down right now. The part of the season we were waiting for, the slate with a large slice of home games, doesn't seem to be working in the Hornets favor having lost six straight home games.

Since Jan 30th, the Hornets are the 2nd-lowest scoring home team in the league only averaging around 99 ppg. Something weird happens whenever the Hornets don't have veteran Gordon Hayward out there and *checks notes* he's out again tonight. Unless someone from the bench steps up, the Heat should win in Spectrum tonight. 110-103, Heat.

