Score Predictions for Hornets vs Heat

Schuyler Callihan: Miami Heat 110, Hornets 104

The Hornets losing streak will move to four games after they play the Miami Heat tonight in Uptown Charlotte. This is a big opportunity for the Hornets to bounce back quickly after a crushing loss to the Cavaliers last night, a game they should have won. Unfortunately, the Hornets have struggled in the second leg of back to backs this season with a 1-8 record in these situations.

Miami's rim protection is going to be a huge challenge for the Hornets to overcome considering their decision-making hasn't been as sharp in the last couple of games after they drive the ball. Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon do a really good job of changing and effecting shots at the rim even if they can't get a hand on the ball. Points are going to be hard to come by especially if the Hornets can't stretch the floor and make shots from the perimeter.

The Heat have a bunch of guys listed as day-to-day including Jimmy Butler, but I would be surprised if he didn't play knowing that it is a divisional game. The brutal reality is that even a slightly banged up Heat roster is better than a healthy Hornets roster. Miami steals one on the road and the Hornets drop to 28-26.

GUEST PICKER, Brett Wiseman of Tobacco Road Sports Radio/The Score

Miami and Charlotte may be far apart in the Eastern Conference standings, but are neck and neck in terms of offensive rating. This should make for another high scoring affair between the two longtime southeast division rivals. Charlotte boasts a 112.7 offensive rating while Miami holds a 112.6. I see this being a tightly contested shootout, with Charlotte emerging victorious 116-111

