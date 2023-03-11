Score Predictions for Hornets vs Jazz

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 112, Jazz 108

The Hornets have won seven of the last ten games and are coming off a roadtrip in which they won the last two, including snapping the Knicks' nine-game winning streak. Somehow, they're doing all of this without LaMelo. It'll be another grind tonight, but they'll find away to keep the good vibes rolling.

Ian Black: Jazz 116, Hornets 113

I wanted to take this space to highlight how strong of a contributor Kelly Oubre has been without LaMelo Ball this season. As of late, Oubre has led the team in scoring five games in a row, averting 25.2 PPG over that span. Having a player who can step up when your star is on the shelf is not praised enough. These two teams match up closely, hopefully Oubre can keep things going.

James Plowright: Jazz 108, Hornets 107

Even the strongest tanking supporters should be hoping Charlotte win this game as the Hornets control Utah’s 2023 2nd round pick. That could convey anywhere between 37-45 depending how Utah fair on the end of season run in. Despite that, I’m worried with Rozier and Williams potentially out or not at 100% that the Jazz will have too much for the Hornets. Walker Kessler is going to shut down the interior and Horton-Tucker has been on a role lately replacing Conley as the teams’ leading ball handler. All star Lauri Markkanen is also a tough matchup for anyone, I even have memories of Lauri as a Bull causing Charlotte problems.

