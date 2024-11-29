All Hornets

Score predictions for Hornets vs. Knicks NBA Cup matchup

Picking today's game between the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks.

Schuyler Callihan

Rise and shine, it's time for some Charlotte Hornets basketball. Tipping off at 12 p.m. EST, the Hornets and New York Knicks will battle in NBA Cup play at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is looking for their first win in group play while the Knicks are looking to remain unbeaten.

Here is how our staff sees today's game playing out.

Zachary Roberts: Knicks 107, Hornets 86

The Hornets have unfathomably gotten less healthy. This time, it’s LaMelo Ball missing some time. Without his almost nightly 30 points, the Hornets will struggle to score at all.

Carson Cash: Knicks 117, Hornets 100

The Hornets are missing key players, including LaMelo Ball, making this NBA Cup matchup a tough one to win. With such a depleted roster, expect Charlotte to continue to struggle in group play. This game could serve as a valuable opportunity for Brandon Miller to work on creating his own shots and building confidence with his dribble. The Knicks will have an easy path to victory if they handle business.

Matt Alquiza: Knicks 111, Hornets 98

I struggle to see a path to consistent offense for the Charlotte Hornets in this one. With LaMelo Ball on the pine, Charlotte will roll out lineups all afternoon that are completely absent of on-ball punch. The Knicks should handle the Hornets easily on Friday afternoon.

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

