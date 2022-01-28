Skip to main content

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Lakers

Picks for Friday night's matchup.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 116, Lakers 111

The Hornets exploded for 158 points the other night against Indiana. I don't think they'll get that many to fall in tonight's game, especially if Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) is ruled out. This is another chance for the Hornets to prove they are legit contenders in the East on national TV even if LeBron James (knee) doesn't play. The Lakers have struggled lately losing six of their last nine games. Much of that comes from not scoring the ball efficiently as they have averaged 102.7 points per game during that stretch. They need guys like LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the floor to be able to score it. Although the Hornets may not have a true go-to guy, they have five guys averaging 16 points per game or more. I'll take the Hornets tonight in a close game that goes down to the final minute.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 110, Lakers 101

Lakers sat LeBron last night so I'd expect both James and Davis to play. Lakers have a huge advantage in paint but the Hornets are 7-3 in their last 10 and finally get some home games. Hornets are currently the highest scoring team in NBA. I'll go Hornets 110 - Lakers 101.

