Score Predictions for Hornets vs Magic

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 118, Magic 112

The Hornets aren't going to lose every game for the remainder of the season and this is one matchup I think they should actually be favored in despite not having LaMelo Ball. A big night from Terry Rozier lifts Charlotte to its sixth win in the last seven games.

Ian Black: Magic 113, Hornets 110

Charlotte leads the season series and has home court advantage, but a without LaMelo Ball, even the Magic are gonna be a tall task. The length of Orlando’s squad is something Charlotte is going to have to work around like the previous matchups.

Nicholas Mullick: Magic 116, Hornets 109

Many see this as a tank game, but I also see it as a battle of the future. Both teams have youth that's is very intriguing. The Hornets impressed me with how close that game against the Suns was. However, I feel the Magic are the more complete team then the Hornets, so I have the Magic winning this game.

James Plowright: Magic 114, Hornets 102

The Magic's length and athleticism has given the Hornets troubles in the past, add in the recent loss of LaMelo Ball and Wednesday night's anaemic offensive performance and it could be a tough night offensively. The Magic have been playing better of late since getting healthy, and are 5-5 over their last 10. Despite Banchero hitting the rookie wall, Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz improved guard play as helped drive more efficient offense.

