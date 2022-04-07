Score Predictions for Hornets vs Magic

The Hornets are looking to get back in the win column on Thursday night after dropping two straight on the road to the 76ers and Heat in blowout fashion. Can they get back on track tonight?

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 120, Magic 104

The Hornets have not played well against some of the lower tier teams in the NBA season and even dropped its last home contest against the Magic. Fortunately for James Borrego and company, they won't have to deal with Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., or Cole Anthony.

Defensively, this is the perfect opportunity for the Hornets to clean up some things ahead of tomorrow's matchup in Chicago. Also, a good opportunity for Borrego to get a good idea of what rotations he wants to use moving forward.

The Hornets should have no problem winning this one tonight as long as they come out with the right mentality and energy.

