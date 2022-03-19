Skip to main content

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Mavericks

Picking tonight's game between Charlotte and Dallas.

For the first time since February 11th, the Hornets have a chance to move above .500 with a win tonight against the visiting Dallas Mavericks. Charlotte has won three straight including a very important win over the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the week. 

Prediction: Mavericks 112, Hornets 104

What stood out most in Charlotte's win over Atlanta was their defense on Trae Young who was held to just nine points on the night and didn't make his first shot until the three-minute mark of the third quarter. Borrego called for a lot of double-teams and pressured Young almost as soon as he crossed halfcourt to get the ball out of his hands. I would expect the Hornets to have a similar approach tonight when guarding Luka Doncic. 

Speaking of defense, the Mavericks have one of the best in the league allowing just 103.8 points per game which ranks second. They also rank third in opponent three-point field percentage (33.7%). Considering the Hornets live and die by the three ball, this could spell trouble for the purple and teal. 

I've got the Mavs pulling away late.

