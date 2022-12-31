Score Predictions for Hornets vs Nets

Matt Alquiza: Nets 118, Hornets 111

The Hornets are full of good vibes after a win their last time out, but the Nets are just a better basketball team currently. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will put on a New Year's Eve show in Charlotte and carry Brooklyn to a win.

Jon Yeager: Nets 128, Hornets 114

The Brooklyn Nets have really brushed off their early season struggles and hit their stride as of late. No surprise but Kevin Durant is playing at an MVP level and looks unstoppable on most nights. The Hornets played a good game against the Thunder last time out, but this Brooklyn team is a huge step up in competition. Ultimately Charlotte doesn’t have the firepower to keep up.

Desmond Johnson: Nets 120, Hornets 108

Brooklyn is not Oklahoma City. The Nets find themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference after most of us wrote them off early in the year due to outside issues. Durant is playing at an MVP level at the moment. I am looking forward to Kyrie vs LaMelo, a taste of new vs old. Mark Williams has the fan base buzzing...will Clifford give him minutes once Washington is healthy again? I'll go with the Nets in this one...but the Hornets will make it interesting until late.

