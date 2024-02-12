Score Predictions for Hornets vs. Pacers

James Plowright: Pacers 134, Hornets 119.

Despite the new-look Hornets getting off to a good start, giving up 106 points to a Memphis team missing four starters suggests the team's defensive issues aren't going anywhere. Indiana are an elite offense, scoring 125, 114 and 144 against Charlotte already this season. I'm projecting another high-scoring game with Indiana having too much firepower with the Siakam/Haliburton duo having more time to learn how to play off each other.

Prediction record: 23-5.

Atticus Ferguson: Hornets 124 Pacers 120.

I’m probably sipping the new-look Hornets Kool-Aid far too intensely, but I’m an optimist, so I’m going to ride the high from Saturday night’s contest. The newly added depth has bolstered the Hornets' bench, and the additional scoring/shooting options are opening up the floor for Miles Bridges and relieving pressure and minimizing double teams being thrown at Brandon Miller. This team feels like they have a pep in their step, and I think they ride this newfound momentum into another win.

Prediction record: 20-4.

Pat Fitzsimmons: Pacers 120, Hornets 111.

While the win against Memphis was exciting and the new additions have seemingly brought new energy to the Hornets, they now have the challenge of taking on the Pacers who lead the NBA in points per game. This is a much more difficult matchup for the new-look Hornets team to prepare for compared to a Memphis team that was seemingly Jaren Jackson Jr. playing with a G-League supporting cast. I am excited to see how the Hornets' rotation looks tonight with the new additions, and am optimistic they can hang around, but don’t think they can pull off the upset.

Prediction record: 4-2.

