Score Predictions for Hornets vs Raptors

Schuyler Callihan: Raptors 111, Hornets 105

The Hornets are in a funk offensively. Over the past four games, they are shooting 27% as a team from three-point land. Given that this team lives and dies by the three, it's a massive problem. The ball has stuck at times, there's not as many cuts to the basket, and when they do drive down the lane bad things happen. They're either turning over the ball, getting shots blocked, or failing to convert at the rim. Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, and Precious Achiuwa will present many of the same problems again tonight.

The player the Hornets are going to have to keep track of is Gary Trent Jr. The former Duke Blue Devil has been on a tear of late notching 30 or more points in five of his last seven games, one of which was against the Hornets in Toronto. If the Hornets continue to have poor rotations on the perimeter, Trent could have a big night.

Toronto stays hot, Charlotte stays cold.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 107, Raptors 99

Raptors are hot all of a sudden with five straight wins. I think this sets up for LaMelo to have a statement game. Fred VanVleet made the all star team over LaMelo? Look for aggressive LaMelo tonight in this matchup. Hornets are at home and getting healthy. I'll take Hornets over Raptors 107-99.

