Score Predictions for Hornets vs Raptors

The Charlotte Hornets are back in action Friday night inside Spectrum Center as they begin their chase for the postseason. There are 22 games remaining in the season and despite Charlotte's recent downfall, they are still in a very good position to at least clinch a spot in the play-in game.

Tonight's opponent, the Toronto Raptors are 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Can they erase the goose egg tonight and draw one game within .500?

Prediction: Hornets 112, Raptors 110

For whatever reason, the Raptors have proved to be a tough matchup for the Hornets this season. Offensively, Toronto has had no issues shooting 50% from the field and 45% from three in the two previous meetings. Initially, I thought the history would repeat itself and the Hornets would fall once again, but my gut is telling me otherwise.

The Raptors are careless with the basketball and turn the ball over on an average of 12.8 times per game. In the two games against Charlotte, they turned it over 35 times. If the Hornets can take advantage of the sloppy ball-handling and score in transition, I like their chances.

Plus, I feel like the time off will have done the Hornets well and they'll find their touch again offensively, especially from three. I'll take the Hornets in a thriller.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.