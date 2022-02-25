Skip to main content

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Raptors

The All Hornets staff makes predictions for tonight's game.

The Charlotte Hornets are back in action Friday night inside Spectrum Center as they begin their chase for the postseason. There are 22 games remaining in the season and despite Charlotte's recent downfall, they are still in a very good position to at least clinch a spot in the play-in game.

Tonight's opponent, the Toronto Raptors are 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Can they erase the goose egg tonight and draw one game within .500?

Prediction: Hornets 112, Raptors 110

For whatever reason, the Raptors have proved to be a tough matchup for the Hornets this season. Offensively, Toronto has had no issues shooting 50% from the field and 45% from three in the two previous meetings. Initially, I thought the history would repeat itself and the Hornets would fall once again, but my gut is telling me otherwise.

Read More

The Raptors are careless with the basketball and turn the ball over on an average of 12.8 times per game. In the two games against Charlotte, they turned it over 35 times. If the Hornets can take advantage of the sloppy ball-handling and score in transition, I like their chances.

Plus, I feel like the time off will have done the Hornets well and they'll find their touch again offensively, especially from three. I'll take the Hornets in a thriller. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design - 2022-02-25T105931.608
News

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Raptors

By Schuyler Callihan
55 seconds ago
USATSI_17637119_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Raptors

By Schuyler Callihan
5 hours ago
USATSI_17568657_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Release Initial Injury Report vs Raptors

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 24, 2022
USATSI_17722362_168388579_lowres
News

James Bouknight Issues Apology to UConn Fans

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 22, 2022
USATSI_17707573_168388579_lowres
News

Predicting How the Hornets Will Finish the 2021-22 Regular Season

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 21, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-02-20T114639.864
News

Erik Spoelstra Offers Thoughts on LaMelo Ball

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 20, 2022
USATSI_15708950_168388579_lowres
News

Capital City Defeats Greensboro Swarm, 106-85

By Desmond Johnson
Feb 19, 2022
USATSI_17722349_168388579_lowres (1)
News

WATCH: James Bouknight Ejected at UConn Game

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 19, 2022