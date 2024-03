Score Predictions for Hornets vs Suns

Schuyler Callihan: Suns 126, Hornets 105

Kevin Durant is set to make his Suns debut and for the Hornets, it couldn't have come at a worse time. They just lost LaMelo Ball for the season with a fractured ankle and replacing his production won't be easy, especially against this team. Phoenix takes control of this one early in the second quarter and cruises to victory.

Karter Baughan: Suns 121, Hornets 114

Kevin Durantโ€™s debut obviously is going to be a concern for the Hornets. But everybody is just assuming the Suns will dominate the Hornets with LaMelo being out and KDโ€™s debut. Terry Rozier and Mark Williams are going to step up and play well tonight but ultimately the talent of Phoenix will take over late in the 4th quarter.

Eric Barnes: Suns 119, Hornets 105

If talent discrepancy isnโ€™t enough the morale of the locker rooms could play a role in this game. With the Hornets losing their star guard to an ankle injury the Hornets are set up for a let down just 48 hours after the injury. On top of that it is Kevin Durantโ€™s 1st game with Phoenix and I expect him Booker and CP3 to come out and make a statement against the Hornets. Phoenix should jump out to a fast start and cruise to the finish line.

