Score Predictions for Hornets vs Suns

Schuyler Callihan: Suns 126, Hornets 105

Kevin Durant is set to make his Suns debut and for the Hornets, it couldn't have come at a worse time. They just lost LaMelo Ball for the season with a fractured ankle and replacing his production won't be easy, especially against this team. Phoenix takes control of this one early in the second quarter and cruises to victory.

Karter Baughan: Suns 121, Hornets 114

Kevin Durant’s debut obviously is going to be a concern for the Hornets. But everybody is just assuming the Suns will dominate the Hornets with LaMelo being out and KD’s debut. Terry Rozier and Mark Williams are going to step up and play well tonight but ultimately the talent of Phoenix will take over late in the 4th quarter.

Eric Barnes: Suns 119, Hornets 105

If talent discrepancy isn’t enough the morale of the locker rooms could play a role in this game. With the Hornets losing their star guard to an ankle injury the Hornets are set up for a let down just 48 hours after the injury. On top of that it is Kevin Durant’s 1st game with Phoenix and I expect him Booker and CP3 to come out and make a statement against the Hornets. Phoenix should jump out to a fast start and cruise to the finish line.

