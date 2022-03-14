Skip to main content

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Thunder

Picking tonight's matchup between Charlotte and Oklahoma City.

Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets have a great opportunity to climb closer to .500 as they clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Prediction: Hornets 128, Thunder 114

The Thunder have lost five straight and thirteen of its last sixteen games. Their biggest issue? They can't defend. During the current five-game skid, the Thunder are allowing 130.6 points per game. That doesn't bode well in a matchup against the NBA's top scoring offense in Charlotte (114.6 ppg).

Not only does Oklahoma City have issues on the defensive end of the floor of late, but they really struggle to shoot it. They rank dead last in field goal percentage (42%) and in three-point field goal percentage (31%).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The only way the Thunder can come out of this one on top is if the Hornets struggle to push the tempo, score in transition, and get bullied in the paint. Although it's a possibility, it's not one I see coming to fruition Monday night. Hornets win fairly easily.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17542887_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Thunder

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-03-12T221404.147
News

Isaiah Thomas Praises Melo: 'He's Going to be the Face of This League'

By Schuyler CallihanMar 13, 2022
USATSI_17812278_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Sign Isaiah Thomas to Second 10-Day Contract

By Schuyler CallihanMar 12, 2022
zoom_2
News

WATCH: Isaiah Thomas Postgame vs Pelicans

By Schuyler CallihanMar 11, 2022
zoom_1
News

WATCH: Miles Bridges Postgame vs Pelicans

By Schuyler CallihanMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17838151_168388579_lowres
News

WATCH: James Borrego Postgame vs Pelicans

By Schuyler CallihanMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17876419_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Pound Pelicans

By Schuyler CallihanMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17861830_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Pelicans

By Schuyler CallihanMar 11, 2022