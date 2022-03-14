Score Predictions for Hornets vs Thunder

Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets have a great opportunity to climb closer to .500 as they clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Prediction: Hornets 128, Thunder 114

The Thunder have lost five straight and thirteen of its last sixteen games. Their biggest issue? They can't defend. During the current five-game skid, the Thunder are allowing 130.6 points per game. That doesn't bode well in a matchup against the NBA's top scoring offense in Charlotte (114.6 ppg).

Not only does Oklahoma City have issues on the defensive end of the floor of late, but they really struggle to shoot it. They rank dead last in field goal percentage (42%) and in three-point field goal percentage (31%).

The only way the Thunder can come out of this one on top is if the Hornets struggle to push the tempo, score in transition, and get bullied in the paint. Although it's a possibility, it's not one I see coming to fruition Monday night. Hornets win fairly easily.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.