Score Predictions for Hornets vs Trail Blazers

Schuyler Callihan: Trail Blazers 102, Hornets 98

My gut is telling me Portland wins by a landslide but my mind is saying Charlotte somehow finds a way to keep this one close. The Blazers should pretty much have their full complimentary of guys but they are a little banged up and this is a situation where they may go a little lighter and overlook the Hornets. Portland wins but the Hornets show fight.

Israel Omondi: Trail Blazers 128, Hornets 98

The Trail Blazers have been playing great basketball standing at 7-3 and 3rd in the West through 10 games. There’s an overwhelming gap in talent between the Hornets and Blazers with LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward sidelined. The Blazers have a lot of players that can get hot fast and will light up the Hornets from outside. The Hornets can only do so much while being this shorthanded. There’s a severe lack of offensive creators that’s evident in the box score as the Hornets have failed to score over 100 points in their last four games.

Matt Alquiza: Trail Blazers 115, Hornets 106

Tonight will be more of the same for the Hornets. The lack of creation on offense will continue to make life difficult for Charlotte. The Blazers can get hot and dominate lesser teams and that will be the case in Charlotte tonight. The Hornets desperately need LaMelo and Gordon Hayward to return before this season goes completely off the rails.

Eric Barnes: Trail Blazers 114, Hornets 105

Winning in the NBA is about talent more than anything. That’s why you see franchises bend over backwards for “their stars.” As it stands right now the Hornets have been playing short handed all year long. And while good effort and strong defense has been on display early in the season it seems the talent deficit the Hornets have faced down their top stars has finally caught up with them. The Blazers are one of the surprises of the NBA early in the season and are playing as a connected group. This one may be competitive early but as the game creeps into the 4th quarter I expect the Blazers to cruise to the finish line.

Austin Leake: Trail Blazers 115, Hornets 98

The Blazers have been blazing hot this season as they’re off to a 7-3 start. The Hornets, well have been the complete opposite. They have lost 7 of their last 8 games. The Blazers have a lot of guys who can score the ball and without Ball and Hayward, it will be hard for the Hornets to stay competitive in this one.

