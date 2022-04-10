Skip to main content

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards

Picking today's matchup between Charlotte and Washington.

Today is going to be very interesting considering how tight the Eastern Conference standings are. All four teams that will be participating in the play-in tournament are all fighting for better seeding heading into the last day of the regular season. Can the Hornets move up to the No. 9 spot and host a game?

Prediction: Hornets 128, Wizards 108

There will be a lot of folks in the stands scoreboard watching as the game is going on inside Spectrum Center, but the Hornets aren't going to be concerned with it. They can't move up unless they control what they can control and that's beating the Wizards. 

Washington will be without Bradley Beal (wrist), Kristaps Porzingis (knee), Kyle Kuzma (knee), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (rest) for today's game. This means we will see a much younger lineup that features Tomas Satoranksy, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert, Rui Hachimura, and Daniel Gafford. The Hornets understand these guys are professionals too and even though they are not on the same level as those who are injured, they are capable of competing and making things tough.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The energy inside the arena this afternoon should be electric and the Hornets will feed off of that from the opening tip. Charlotte wins this one convincingly. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17875355_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Rule Out Gordon Hayward Indefinitely

By Schuyler Callihan4 minutes ago
USATSI_17448928_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards

By Schuyler Callihan31 minutes ago
USATSI_18041324_168388579_lowres
News

Montrezl Harrell Fined for Role in Scuffle vs Magic

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
USATSI_17993166_168388579_lowres
News

Examining All Play-In Matchup Scenarios for the Eastern Conference

By Schuyler CallihanApr 9, 2022
zoom_0
News

WATCH: James Borrego, Kelly Oubre Jr., & LaMelo Ball Postgame vs Bulls

By Schuyler CallihanApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17944745_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Top Bulls, Secure Winning Season for First Time Since 2015-16

By Schuyler CallihanApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17875919_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Bulls

By Schuyler CallihanApr 8, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-04-08T021033.205
News

Score Predictions for Hornets at Bulls

By Schuyler CallihanApr 8, 2022