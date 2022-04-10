Score Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards

Today is going to be very interesting considering how tight the Eastern Conference standings are. All four teams that will be participating in the play-in tournament are all fighting for better seeding heading into the last day of the regular season. Can the Hornets move up to the No. 9 spot and host a game?

Prediction: Hornets 128, Wizards 108

There will be a lot of folks in the stands scoreboard watching as the game is going on inside Spectrum Center, but the Hornets aren't going to be concerned with it. They can't move up unless they control what they can control and that's beating the Wizards.

Washington will be without Bradley Beal (wrist), Kristaps Porzingis (knee), Kyle Kuzma (knee), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (rest) for today's game. This means we will see a much younger lineup that features Tomas Satoranksy, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert, Rui Hachimura, and Daniel Gafford. The Hornets understand these guys are professionals too and even though they are not on the same level as those who are injured, they are capable of competing and making things tough.

The energy inside the arena this afternoon should be electric and the Hornets will feed off of that from the opening tip. Charlotte wins this one convincingly.

