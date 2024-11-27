Score predictions for the Hornets' second matchup with the Miami Heat
The Charlotte Hornets will be back in action tonight in the Queen City as they host the Miami Heat and old friend, Terry Rozier, for the second time this season. Both teams are out to disappointing starts to the season, but getting a win over a divisional foe could be just the thing to turn their fortunes around.
Here is how our staff sees tonight's game playing out.
Zachary Roberts: Hornets 109, Heat 101
The Hornets are still at home, where they play best. They also can’t really get any less healthy and could have Tre Mann back in the rotation. Miami isn’t off to a blazing start and LaMelo Ball’s individual brilliance should continue and will finally translate to a win.
Matt Alquiza: Heat 103, Hornets 95
Charlotte will continue to score until they can get healthy. The stellar play of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller can only take Charlotte so far, and Miami’s staunch defensive scheme will limit the duo on Wednesday night. Be prepared for another rock fight at the Spectrum Center.
Ali Jawad: Hornets 109, Heat 107
Health continues to play a key factor for Charlotte this season, meaning another call for LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller to break a two-game losing skid and have a big night at home against a Miami team that has allowed 110 or more points seven times this month despite a defensive rating of 111.1.
Carson Cash: Heat 113, Hornets 104
The Hornets are banged up and struggling as the season begins to feel like it's slipping away. LaMelo Ball is playing the best basketball of his career, but they’ll need one of Brandon Miller's stronger nights to compete. Will the SG be able to get in a rhythm against the Heat Culture? Miami is coming off a big win over the Mavericks and already beat Charlotte earlier this season.
