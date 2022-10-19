Score Predictions Hornets at Spurs

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 115, Spurs 109

Yes, LaMelo Ball being out hurts, but it won't show tonight. The Hornets will lean on Gordon Hayward, who always plays well in San Antonio, and Terry Rozier to carry the workload offensively. As long as Charlotte doesn't throw the ball around, they should be able to win this one.

James Plowright: Spurs 102, Hornets 94

With injuries during pre-season and limited time for the team to gel in regular season rotation groups I think it could be a tough first game. Clifford has said the team are behind where they would like to be, but sometimes with injuries it's out of your hand. Young teams like the Spurs often come out and play well to start the year before being heavily scouted, just think back to the tanktastic 2013 Sixers who started out winning their first three games before finishing 19-63.

Ian Black: Hornets 106, Spurs 102

The Hornets are in a messy spot to start the season, but the Spurs might be the favorites to win the incoming Victor Webanyama tankathon. Give me the Hornets to cover -1.5, but I don’t expect this game to be as high scoring as the 225.5 game total implies. My eyes will be on how Terry Rozier attacks opportunity to lead the team tonight.

Eric Barnes: Hornets 107, Spurs 102

No Lamelo Ball early on in the season is going to be a tough obstacle to overcome. However, veterans Rozier and Hayward will be playing and I think some fans tend to overlook their talent. The Spurs are definitively tanking this year. They have a couple nice players but even without LaMelo the Hornets should still have the talent advantage in this matchup. The Charlotte Hornets start the season 1-0.

Matt Alquiza: Spurs 103, Hornets 98

The Spurs may be bad but I think they’ll come out hot tonight. The Hornets offense sans LaMelo Ball could be one of the worst in the league and that will be the case tonight. Charlotte's lackluster preseason will translate into an opening night loss.

Austin Leake: Hornets 114, Spurs 102

The Hornets need to get off to a good start early on against the Spurs and they will. The Hornets defense under Steve Clifford should hold the Spurs to around just above 100 points. Look for Gordon Hayward to have a big game as last time out against San Antonio he scored over 40 points.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.