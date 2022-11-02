Skip to main content

Score Predictions Hornets @ Bulls

Matt Alquiza - Hornets 101-107 Bulls

Chicago is on the second night of a back to back, but they’re a slightly better team than Charlotte right now. The Hornets are really starting to feel their lack of depth and they need one of Ball, Rozier, or Martin to get back soon to lessen the load on Dennis Smith Jr. Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan will have big games and unfortunately I think Charlotte will drop their second game in a row.

Jon Yeager - Hornets 106-110 Bulls

The Hornets will look to come out and get the bad taste out of their mouths from the second half against the Kings on Monday. Look for Steve Clifford to have his team ready from the jump coming out strong and having the rest advantage in this one will help them especially in the early going. Unfortunately, the Bulls are just a better, healthier squad right now as I don’t think Charlotte will have an answer for DeRozan. The Hornets will keep this one competitive as they have all season for the most part without their starting backcourt, but in the end Chicago will be too much at home.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Israel Ormondi - Hornets 115- 107 Bulls 

After blowing a lead as big as 15 last game against Sacramento, the Hornets will bounce back and play at a high intensity. Catching the Bulls on the 2nd night of a back-to-back, the Bulls will come out sluggish, and I expect Steve Clifford’s Hornets to take full advantage. Nick Richards will have a huge game off the bench against a smaller Chicago bench unit with Andre Drummond sidelined with injury & contributions from PJ Washington and Gordon Hayward will help Charlotte close out this game to get the Hornets back up to .500.

Austin Leake - Hornets 118-108 Bulls

The Hornets will come out with sense of urgency as Clifford will have the guys ready. The Hornets have always struggled with the matchup of Nikola Vucevic. Charlotte will have to play physical defense against a tough Chicago team. The Bulls being on the 2nd night of a back-to-back should give the Hornets a slight advantage over Chicago. The Hornets have shown even without their top players they never give up. Something interesting to watch will be if PJ Washington can continue his great play.

In This Article (2)

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls

IMG_4354
News

Charlotte Hornets @ Chicago Bulls Game Preview

By Jon Yeager
F3D9C1F1-82D9-4FA1-9D9A-BC1ACC4EE97E
News

Charlotte Hornets fall to Sacramento Kings 115-108

By Tim Rogers
USATSI_17334393
News

Watch: Kings Post Game Media with Clifford, PJ & McDaniels

By James Plowright
USATSI_17334393
News

Score Predictions Kings @ Hornets

By All Hornets
9F475887-B6E5-414F-8A6B-B758F5153404
News

Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings Game Preview

By Austin Leake
Steph-Curry-Shooting-Hornets-GETTY-1236572244
News

Score Predictions Warriors @ Hornets

By James Plowright
7E3BA0DB-6E09-4EA0-B083-140BA05D60DE
News

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Game Preview

By Austin Leake
19314393-788x444-2
News

Watch: Postgame Coach/Player Media Availability vs Magic

By James Plowright