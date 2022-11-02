Score Predictions Hornets @ Bulls

Matt Alquiza - Hornets 101-107 Bulls

Chicago is on the second night of a back to back, but they’re a slightly better team than Charlotte right now. The Hornets are really starting to feel their lack of depth and they need one of Ball, Rozier, or Martin to get back soon to lessen the load on Dennis Smith Jr. Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan will have big games and unfortunately I think Charlotte will drop their second game in a row.

Jon Yeager - Hornets 106-110 Bulls

The Hornets will look to come out and get the bad taste out of their mouths from the second half against the Kings on Monday. Look for Steve Clifford to have his team ready from the jump coming out strong and having the rest advantage in this one will help them especially in the early going. Unfortunately, the Bulls are just a better, healthier squad right now as I don’t think Charlotte will have an answer for DeRozan. The Hornets will keep this one competitive as they have all season for the most part without their starting backcourt, but in the end Chicago will be too much at home.

Israel Ormondi - Hornets 115- 107 Bulls

After blowing a lead as big as 15 last game against Sacramento, the Hornets will bounce back and play at a high intensity. Catching the Bulls on the 2nd night of a back-to-back, the Bulls will come out sluggish, and I expect Steve Clifford’s Hornets to take full advantage. Nick Richards will have a huge game off the bench against a smaller Chicago bench unit with Andre Drummond sidelined with injury & contributions from PJ Washington and Gordon Hayward will help Charlotte close out this game to get the Hornets back up to .500.

Austin Leake - Hornets 118-108 Bulls

The Hornets will come out with sense of urgency as Clifford will have the guys ready. The Hornets have always struggled with the matchup of Nikola Vucevic. Charlotte will have to play physical defense against a tough Chicago team. The Bulls being on the 2nd night of a back-to-back should give the Hornets a slight advantage over Chicago. The Hornets have shown even without their top players they never give up. Something interesting to watch will be if PJ Washington can continue his great play.