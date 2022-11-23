Score Predictions for Hornets vs 76ers

Schuyler Callihan: 76ers 111, Hornets 108

Do I care that James Harden is out? No. Do I care that Joel Embiid is out? No. Do I care that Tyrese Maxey is out? No. Do I care the Sixers are set to play the second leg of a back-to-back? No. Do I trust the Hornets to win a game they should win? No. I know, dynamite analysis, right? Sixers win. Charlotte's struggles continue.

Eric Barnes: Hornets 112, 76ers 105

Not only are the 76ers down their top three players in James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey they are also coming off of a back-to-back. It just so happens last nights game was Bens Simmons 1st back in Philadelphia. That was an emotional game for the 76ers and tonight they get the four-win Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets will be playing with an even deck for one of the few times this season. The game will be competitive but the Hornets will pull away in the 4th quarter for their 5th win of the season.

Austin Leake: Hornets 110, 76ers 102

The Hornets get a win against a banged up 76ers squad. who is on the second night of a back-to-back. The Hornets might come out a little bit sluggish after their two full days of rest, but they should hang on. The Hornets will get their 5th win of the season.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 105, 76ers 95

76ers are super banged up at the moment. Plus it's a back to back for them having beaten KD and the Nets last night. Hornets need to hit early and often and coming off 2 days rest I think the Hornets will be feisty tonight. Give me the Hornets pulling away in the 4th.

