Score Predictions for Hornets vs Timberwolves

Our staff picks who will win tonight's game between Charlotte and Minnesota.

James Plowright: Timberwolves 119, Hornets 99

Minnesota are rolling on a five game winning streak after a slow start. Expect a sloppy game with players from both teams trying to re-find their rhythm after Thanksgiving. With the Hornets likely missing DSJ and maybe Gordon Hayward, it looks to be a tall order to pull off a win. Charlotte have relied on offensive rebounds and second chance points when their offense goes dry, will they be able to rely on that with an opposing front court of Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony-Towns? I think it's unlikely.

Desmond Johnson: Timberwolves 119, Hornets 110 

T Wolves are in 8th in the West and quietly are trying to win their 6th straight game. But the Wolves are streaky....they lost 5 of 6 before this win streak. Timberwolves are also 4-1 in their last 5 road games and averaging 114 ppg. Hornets struggle at home this year. I'll take the T Wolves.

Austin Leake: Timberwolves 118, Hornets 105 

The Timberwolves are streaking right now and with the Hornets’ injuries I don’t see them stopping them. KAT and Gobert will be hard to stop for the Hornets and it might be a game where the Hornets get into foul trouble.

Ian Black: Timberwolves 116, Hornets 108 

Anything can happen as players get back into the groove following a holiday, but Charlotte will have to face a good Minnesota team minus many key players. More than anything, it’s going to be extremely tough for Charlotte to keep up with Minnesota’s length.

