Score Predictions Kings @ Hornets

Matt Alquiza - Hornets 120-114 Kings

The Kings were a popular pick as a sleeper playoff team this year, but they’ve been slow out the gates. Contrast that with the Hornets who were supposed to be tanking, but have been solid go start the year. Sac-town still can’t play defense and the Hornets are rested after Saturday’s victory against the defending champs. Hornets will keep rolling tonight.

Ian Black - Hornets 119-113 Kings

The Hornets should be riding the confidence of Saturday’s overtime win against the defending champs. The Kings have attempted the fifth-most 3-pointers per game this season in the NBA (38.2/game), and the Hornets have the best 3-pt defense so far (28.2%). This bodes well for the Charlotte as long as they can keep De’Aron Fox and Domantas Sabonis in check inside the arc.

James Plowright - Hornets 108 - 111 Kings

Despite the Kings being just 1-4 and winless on the road, they have close losses to the Clippers, Warriors and Blazers and have been competitive. So far Sacramento are top three in the league scoring around the rim and in the short midrange, this will test Charlotte's interior defense. Sabonis has always had monster games against Charlotte which makes me think the Kings might just edge it.