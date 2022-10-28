Score Predictions Magic @ Hornets

Austin Leake - @ChaHornetsOnly - Hornets 115- Magic 104

The Hornets will come out blazing against a struggling 0-5 Magic squad. However, the Magic tend to compete in each game so far due to rookie standout Paolo Banchero. No team has yet to hold him under 20. Look for the Hornets bench to have another great game.

Eric Barnes - @_E_Barnes - Hornets 124 Magic 109

Hornets have been playing a great brand of basketball early on in the season. Even in the losses as a spectator you think k yourself they played a fairly clean game just came up a little short. Playing Orlando down almost every Point Guard on their roster the Hornets should be able to take care of business tonight and Steve Clifford gets a taste of revenge from his previous employer.

James Plowright - @British_Buzz - Hornets 113-Magic 110

Orlando fall in the same category as the Spurs in terms of talent and relative inexperience among their young players. Charlotte will be favorites after some competitive performances against the Hawks and Knicks and Orlando being 0-4 so far this season. On top of that, the Magic are missing both their primary ball handlers in Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony, with RJ Hampton the only recognised point guard available. Despite what looks a likely win, it feels like Charlotte's over performing role players are due for some regression so I think this one could stay close.