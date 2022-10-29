Score Predictions Warriors @ Hornets

@ChaHornetsOnly - Warriors 125 - 108 Hornets

The Hornets take on the coach that left them in the summer Kenny Atkinson. The Hornets will try to hang on at the beginning but the Warriors’ star talent will be too much for Charlotte. Kelly Oubre looks to have a good game against his old team. The Hornets will also try to stop the hometown kid Steph Curry, as he makes his return to where he grew up. Look for the Hornets to come out more aggressive than they were against Orlando.

@Iohandles - Warriors 133 - 102 Hornets

Charlotte will struggled on the 2nd night of a back-to-back against the defending champs. They’ll get steam rolled by a high-powered offense led by Steph Curry and won’t be able to get going on offense with LaMelo Ball still out with a left ankle injury.

@Jonyeagerr - Warriors 125 - 106 Hornets

A few intriguing things to watch in this one as it’s always cool to see Steph Curry return to Charlotte and play in front of the fans. Also, seeing how Charlotte responds to seeing Kenny Atkinson is going to be really interesting. I would expect to hear a few boos from the crowd. As for the game, I think the Hornets will struggle again in this one but expect to see more fight from the team tonight than you did yesterday. Clifford wasn’t happy with the performance yesterday, and he should be able to get a better performance out of this roster even against a team as good as the Warriors. Ultimately, I think Golden State will be too much for the depleted Charlotte roster, and they will cruise to a fairly easy win.

@Malquiza8 - Warriors 127 - 108 Hornets

The second night of a back to back against the defending champs is a tough place to be for the Hornets. The offense looked miserable without Rozier and Ball last night and I don’t see a path for more success tonight. Steph Curry will come back to his hometown and put on a show for his dad on the call. I foresee a big game from PJ and Gordon Hayward, but it won’t be enough. Charlotte has a steep hill to climb to be competitive tonight.