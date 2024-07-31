Serbia Gets Much Needed Win as Micić Ends Shooting Slump
After sustaining a tough loss against Team USA on Sunday, Serbia was aiming for a win in their second group-stage game. In their way now stood Team Puerto Rico, led by Pelicans-guard Jose Alvarado, which had lost their respective opening game to South Sudan. Not having done much against Team USA to warrant an appearance in the starting five, Vasilije Micić maintained his role as the second unit's point guard.
In similar fashion to game one, Serbia's first five started off well and snatched a 17-6 lead. Nikola Jokić was his usual dominant self, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out four assists. With three and a half minutes left in the quarter, Vasilije Micić saw his first minutes of the game, seemingly continuing his offensive drought, missing a bunny and an open three-pointer. He ended the first period with a morale-booster, finding Nikola Milutinov per no-look dime.
And just like that, everything seemed to come a bit easier for the Hornets' guard. Another assist to Milutinov followed, as well as two layups, each proceeded by excellent footwork on the drive. The closer the game got to half-time, the clearer it became that this was a blowout in the making.
Puerto Rico was unable to get anything to fall on the inside, lost the battle of the boards by a substantial margin, and fell victim to Serbian fastbreaks time and time again. At halftime, the scoreboard in Stade Pierre-Mauroy read 52-38.
As expected, there was no comeback in the making when the players returned to the court, as Serbia dominated the second half from start to finish. Nikola Jokić finished one assist shy of a triple-double, sitting out the whole fourth quarter. Micić had gained a visible amount of confidence from the steamrolling dealt out in the early minutes and trended further upwards.
As Puerto Rico's effort level sank, he punished their weak paint defense numerous times. The cherry on top was a successful three-point shot in the final minute of the game, his first make after missing his last five attempts. A 107-66 win richer, Serbia is now in a great spot to advance. Their last group stage game comes on Saturday against South Sudan and even in case of a loss, the humongous point differential should help them advance as one of the better third-placed teams.
Player Grade for Vasilije Micić: B
13 pts (6/10 FG, 1/4 3pt) | 2rb | 7as
This was a much-improved performance from Team Serbia as a whole, but also from Vasilije Micić specifically. After starting off with some more offensive worries, the trajectory of the game helped him find his touch. In the second half, he also put his vision on display, although Puerto Rico didn't exactly play great defense either. Having faced one of the best and one of the worst teams in this year's Olympics, it will be interesting to see how the Hornets' backup guard fairs against the much more physical South Sudan.