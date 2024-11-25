Seth Curry addresses loss of Grant Williams after Hornets' big man tears ACL
Grant Williams has officially torn the ACL, meniscus, and associated ligaments after falling against the Milwaukee Bucks. He attempted to make a drive to the basket before planting wrong and immediately falling to the floor. He attempted to limp off the court but needed help from Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball before his diagnosis.
Williams was a trade deadline acquisition last year along with Seth Curry. The Charlotte Hornets moved some players around to acquire assets, but they also added some depth pieces to the rotation. Now, with Williams set to miss the entire season, fellow 2023-24 newcomer Curry has opened up on the loss.
Seth Curry addresses Hornets' loss of Grant Williams
Seth Curry revealed today that he and the rest of the Hornets anticipated bad news with Grant Williams. The center went down in such a way that a bad diagnosis was highly likely. "It's tough," Curry said." Everyone's trying to rally around Grant right now, give him some positive words, and be there for him for whatever he needs."
The shooting guard also added, "Grant brought a lot to us on the floor just doing the little things, but also off the floor. He's still going to be there in the locker room and I'm sure he's going to be helping the coaching staff out in whatever ways he can... We just have to keep rolling." Williams, while he will be unable to play, will likely be a big presence on the bench.
Williams marks the third center to go down this year. Mark Williams has yet to play and Nick Richards made it a few games before sustaining an injury. Now, the Hornets will continue to start Moussa Diabate again, but they will also need to dip into the bench to offset Miles Bridges' absence right now.
