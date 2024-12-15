Seth Curry and Taj Gibson are now eligible to be traded
The Charlotte Hornets have had a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season, another campaign that's been riddled with injuries. It's way too early for Charlotte to start a firesale and trade away multiple veteran pieces, but today, two of those players, Seth Curry and Taj Gibson, became eligible to be traded.
Gibson has played sparingly in 14 games this season for the bugs, mostly in mop-up duty. He does, however, have eight starts under his belt, all of which occurred when the Hornets were extremely thin at the center position due to the injuries of Mark Williams and Nick Richards.
As for Seth Curry, he's appeared in 24 of the team's 25 games, averaging just 4.6 points on 47% shooting (44% from three). Although it was a small sample size of eight games last season, he is seeing eight minutes less of floor time per game. The 34-year-old and Charlotte native has stated numerous times that he'd like to be a part of the group that turns the Hornets around, so it's unlikely he'll request a move at any point.
With both Curry and Gibson having very little value on the trade market, there's not much of a chance either get moved in a one-for-one deal or one-for-a-draft pick type of trade. Really, the only way either gets dealt is to help match salaries in a multi-player deal.
