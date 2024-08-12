All Hornets

Seth Curry Reacts to Steph's Big Shot in Gold Medal Game

Seth shows his brotherly love toward Steph after winning Gold Medal with team USA.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Charlotte, North Carolina native Stephen Curry has officially done everything a pro basketball player could ever dream of. He's won an NBA title (4x), been named an NBA MVP (2x), an All-Star (10x), and now, has an Olypmic gold medal to add to his legendary resume.

Winning the gold in Paris didn't come easy though. France put up a strong effort, giving Team USA all they could handle deep into the fourth quarter. Curry helped put the game on ice by hitting arguably the most memorable shot in Olympic history over Nic Batum and Evan Fournier.

Curry's three with 36 seconds to go made it a nine-point game which put it out of reach for the home team. His "night night" gesture to the French crowd went viral and his brother, Seth, used the picture to show his support.

