Inside the Hive: Shannon Spake talks about joining the Hornets' broadcast team

Shannon Spake talks about her return to the Charlotte Hornets' broadcast.

The Charlotte Hornets have undergone a lot of change in the past year from a new ownership group, coaching staff, front office, personnel, training staff, and even a tweak to the broadcast team.

After six years as the Hornets' sideline reporter, Ashley ShahAhmadi decided to move on to the next chapter of her career. The Hornets' fanbase was crushed to learn of the news that ShahAhmadi would be leaving the team that features Eric Collins and Dell Curry, but it opened the door for the return of Shannon Spake.

Spake covered the Charlotte Bobcats in the early 2000s before moving on to the Speed Channel from 2005-06. She spent the next ten years at ESPN and the last eight years at FOX. She's covered college football, the NFL, NBA, and NASCAR over 20+ year career.

Recently, Shannon joined our podcast "Inside the Hive" to discuss returning to the Charlotte Hornets broadcast team, being home and covering her favorite team, her thoughts on working withe Eric Collins and Dell Curry, and many other things.

