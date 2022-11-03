Shorthanded Hornets Fall Flat against Chicago Bulls 106-88

The story of tonight’s game was a glaring lack of offensive creation paired with a haphazard defensive approach. It is nearly impossible to secure a victory in the NBA when you shoot 22% from 3 and have almost as many turnovers as assists.

To begin the game the Hornets were able to muster a passable offense scoring 52 first half points with many of them coming in transition. Of the Hornets 88 points a staggering 26 of them came on the fast break. It does not matter if you have the transition efficiency of the Seven Seconds or Less Suns scoring 62 points in the half court is not going to cut it.





When the offense abandons you it helps to ratchet up the defensive intensity. Despite holding Demar Derozan, Zach Lavine, and Nikola Vucevic to 11-43 shooting it was death by a million papercuts delivered via open threes nailed by Bulls role players. Chicagos quartet of spotty 3 point shooters off the bench shot 8-11 from 3 helping lead a 13-2 run in the third quarter that put the game out of reach.

Gordon Hayward struggled shooting going 3-11 in 18 minutes before left shoulder soreness forced him to call it an early night. After scoring 59 points total over the previous two games P.J Washington was held to eight points on 3-10 shooting. The Hornets have a chance to rebound this Friday at Memphis.