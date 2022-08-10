Stinger: Should Charlotte Go "All In" For Donovan Mitchell?
How would Mitchell fit with LaMelo? What would the cost be?
James Plowright is joined by NBA Journalist by Brett Siegel from Fan Nation's "The Fastbreak". Brett was also a a student manager at Louisville around the time Mitchell was playing for the Buckeyes. James and Brett breakdown everything you need to know about a potential Mitchell trade.
- Does Mitchell make sense in Charlotte?
- How does Mitchell fit with LaMelo?
- What would Utah's asking price be?
- Where do Charlotte rank in terms of "Assets"?
Listen below or on your preferred podcast streaming platform by clicking HERE