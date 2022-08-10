James Plowright is joined by NBA Journalist by Brett Siegel from Fan Nation's "The Fastbreak". Brett was also a a student manager at Louisville around the time Mitchell was playing for the Buckeyes. James and Brett breakdown everything you need to know about a potential Mitchell trade.

- Does Mitchell make sense in Charlotte?

- How does Mitchell fit with LaMelo?

- What would Utah's asking price be?

- Where do Charlotte rank in terms of "Assets"?

Listen below or on your preferred podcast streaming platform by clicking HERE