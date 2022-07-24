Should the Hornets Still Explore a Trade for Myles Turner?

Myles Turner has been linked to the Charlotte Hornets in trade rumors since last offseason, yet negotiations between the Hornets and Pacers have never entered a "serious" stage.

With new head coach Steve Clifford, defense is going to be prioritized and relying on a rookie (Mark Williams) to improve the team's inside presence isn't an ideal situation. Mason Plumlee is going to see starters’ minutes in the first half of the season and as we witnessed a year ago, he will have issues matching up against some of the more physical and skilled bigs in the league.

Although the rumors have quieted down considerably since drafting Williams 15th overall, it wouldn't be a bad idea for Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak to call up Chris Buchanan to see what it would take to acquire Turner.

Bringing in Turner, assuming they wouldn't have to give up too many key assets, will help this team stay in the hunt in 2022-23. At the same time, it gives Mark Williams a relatable player to learn under. Moving Plumlee may not be easy but some contender with a need for a backup center may be willing to bite.

A few weeks back, Buchanan spoke on Turner's status with the team on 1075 The Fan, a local radio show in Indianapolis.

“We are not actively shopping Myles Turner," Buchanan said. "We are listening to other teams that contact us, but we are in no hurry to massively alter this roster. We are trying to do things in an order to allow us a chance to be better down the road. Teams talk this time of year and there are conversations to be had but we are more of a listening type of organization”.

Buchanan has made it known that he is open to making a move, so it's going to come down to whether or not Kupchak has any interest in doing so. Sifting through all of the statements he has made this offseason would suggest that Kupchak won't even pick up the phone. The ongoing situation with Miles Bridges could change his plans for the construction of the roster, but if that were truly the case I feel that we would have already seen other transactions made whether it be through free agency or trade.

