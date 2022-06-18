Six Mock Trade Proposals for the Charlotte Hornets

Recently on the Draft Show, James Plowright, Chase Whitney, and Tim Rogers threw out some Charlotte Hornets mock trade proposals. If you haven't listened to the podcast yet, you can check out the full show at the bottom of this page.

Chase Whitney's proposal No. 1

Charlotte Hornets receive: G Dejounte Murray, C Jakob Poeltl

San Antonio Spurs receive: G Terry Rozier, C Mason Plumlee, G James Bouknight, 13th overall pick, 2025 1st round pick, & 2027 1st round pick

This is definitely a lot of pick capital but in order to pry a player away that's seemingly not available and also really good, you're going to have to part with some assets here. I think with what we saw last year with LaMelo playing off ball a little bit while Terry Rozier did it, that was something that I had in mind. I think with Dejounte being the playmaker in that situation rather than Terry would suit LaMelo a little better. Then obviously, the defensive fit is seamless. I think LaMelo kind of needs a better defender than him in the backcourt unless he's going to really focus in on that end, which I'm not even sure I would want him to do if he's going to be the engine of the team's offense. That's a lot of energy to be spent. I understand the hesitation with the offensive fit, but that wasn't my main selling point for going after Murray. Ball needs a good backcourt defender. Murray has some versatility, he's a good playmaker, and a good scorer on the inside.

James Plowright's proposal No. 1

Charlotte Hornets receive: G Joe Harris, 2023 1st round pick

Brooklyn Nets receive: G Terry Rozier

I'm going to go to Kenny Atkinson's old coaching ground in Brooklyn. Now, this is essentially a bit of a salary dump. You're saving about $4-5 million a year straight up on the Harris versus Rozier contract. On top of that, Harris's contract is two years shorter than Rozier's and you're getting a first round pick that projects to be somewhere in that 18-25 range next year. The only way you do this is if you believe Joe Harris can get back to where he was as a shooter and defender before the injury. He's a better defender than Terry Rozier. He's got much more size, which I think fits better to help this team defensively, and he's a great catch and shoot player.

Chase Whitney's proposal No. 2

Charlotte Hornets receive: G DeAnthony Melton

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Mason Plumlee, 13th overall pick

The Hornets keep one of their two first round picks, they move Mason Plumlee in exchange for DeAnthony Melton who would basically be the team's sixth man which would give him a little bit bigger of a role than he has now in Memphis. I really like Melton. He's a bit small, but he's a good backcourt defender, a pretty decent passer, and can shoot pretty well and you're not really giving up any player capital.

James Plowright's proposal No. 2

Charlotte Hornets receive: G Davion Mitchell, 2022 2nd round pick

Sacramento Kings receive: F P.J. Washington

I think P.J. Washington is a better player than Davion Mitchell, but I do really like Mitchell as a prospect. He's a defense first, ball pressure guy. He's definitely a point guard, he can back up LaMelo and he can play next to him. He's under contract for three more years, cost controlled. Meanwhile, P.J. Washington is expiring next summer and if the Hornets are going to pay Miles Bridges this summer, if they like the prospects of JT Thor, if they end up drafting a Jeremy Sochan or a Tari Eason, all of a sudden that's looking a little bit crowded and you'd be beginning to question if P.J. is going to be able to be retained.

Tim Rogers' proposal

Charlotte Hornets receive: C Clint Capela, 17th overall pick

Atlanta Hawks receive: C Mason Plumlee, 13th overall pick, 15th overall pick

The Hornets have the 13th and 15th pick and I think every Hornets fan wants either Mark Williams or Jalen Duren. But I wonder with Trae Young making third-team All-NBA, that means with his extension he's now eligible for the super max. Atlanta has Onyeka Okongwu who looks like a starting center in the making and Clint Capela who had a down year, coming off a great year two years ago. Maybe he's a little expendable.

Schuyler Callihan's proposal

Charlotte Hornets receive: C James Wiseman

Golden State Warriors receive: 15th overall pick, F P.J. Washington, JT Thor

Instead of taking Mark Williams or Jalen Duren, I'm going to make a deal for James Wiseman who already has some experience in the league, albeit not much. Although he hasn't quite lived up to the hype of the No. 2 overall pick, he's also playing on a team that runs through Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on the perimeter. The Hornets would love to have a young, athletic big that they can build this thing with alongside LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. For Golden State, P.J. Washington would be an upgrade over Otto Porter Jr. and gives them a little more size.

