Sixers Smash Hornets, 144-114

It wasn't the smoothest start for either team on the offensive end as it took quite a while before there was any rhythm. Both teams packed the lane tight, not allowing easy buckets at the rim, and made the opposition really work to get off a shot. Once Tobias Harris saw his first shot go down, Philadelphia got into a flow. Harris buried three consecutive threes in the first quarter and went 4/7 from deep in the first half.

As expected, Joel Embiid was a problem for the Hornets inside. He muscled his way through contact to knock down shots, draw fouls, and pull down rebounds. The Hornets were getting pounded on the glass (30-17) as shooting guard Terry Rozier leading the team with just four boards at the half.

Philadelphia threw the ball all over the place, but the Hornets were also very active, getting their mitts on the ball nine times through two quarters of play. Rozier had three steals while P.J. Washington and LaMelo Ball each had two. Despite creating extra possessions, Charlotte only managed to score seven points off of those 12 first half turnovers.