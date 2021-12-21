Slow Start Bites Hornets Once Again

The way things started, it felt like the Hornets were going to get ran out of the building on Monday night against the Utah Jazz. They got off to a strikingly similar start in the loss to the Suns on Sunday by falling behind 35-16 at the end of the first quarter. Shots weren't falling and Utah was getting open look after open look.

Charlotte figured out some things defensively in the 2nd quarter holding the Jazz to just 19 points. In fact, the Hornets won the next three quarters yet still lost the game due to getting off to such a slow start.

Terry Rozier hit three consecutive threes to help guide the Hornets to a 20-4 run in the middle parts of the fourth quarter and eventually to a 92-91 lead. However, that lead was short-lived as Bojan Bogdanovic hit a couple of threes after Mike Conley chipped in a bucket and a free throw to push the lead out to 101-95. Utah made their free throws down the stretch and put the game out reach, bringing the final score to 112-102.

"We showed resiliency, we showed fight," Hornets head coach James Borrego said. We've got to get off to better starts, we know that. We own it. We've got to be better there. We've just got to stick with it, keep believing, and keep trusting."

The Hornets will take on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST.

