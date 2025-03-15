Slump over? LaMelo Ball becomes first Hornet to reach insane single game mark
Since the All-Star break, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been in a bit of a funk on the offensive end. He's still putting up 20+ points on most nights, but his shooting efficiency has taken a major dip.
Entering Friday night's game, Ball shot 54/165 (38.7%) from the floor and 27/91 (29.6%) from three-point land. He made up for that cold stretch and then some with his huge performance in the Hornets' 145-134 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.
Ball went 9/13 from the field, including a 7/11 night from downtown, finishing the game with 27 points and 15 assists in just 29 minutes of action. As a matter of fact, he became the first player in Hornets franchise history to record at least 15 assists and seven made threes in the same game.
“It was fun just to play good basketball, get the win, and stay with what we had planned the whole time," Ball said in his postgame interview with Shannon Spake. "We was all just playing as a team, everybody playing together, swinging the ball, shooting the right shots…it felt like a team tonight."
