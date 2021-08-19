Source: Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier agree to four-year, $97 million contract extension

Terry Rozier isn't going anywhere any time soon.

The Charlotte Hornets and Rozier have an agreement in principle on a four-year, $97 million contract extension, a league source confirmed. That pact locks in Rozier for the next five seasons, giving him more time to keep forming a formidable backcourt with LaMelo Ball. Rozier is scheduled to pocket $17.9 million in 2020-21, the final season of the three-year, $58 million deal he inked in 2019 as part of a sign-and-trade with Boston.

Since being acquired for Kemba Walker, Rozier has been one of the team's top players. He had a career year this past season, averaging 20.4 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals. He also connected on 38.9 percent of his attempts beyond the arc and nailed 51.2 percent of his shots inside of it.

In his two seasons in Charlotte, Rozier has posted 19.3 points per game and shot 39 percent from 3-point range. He's also a proven to be a leader, praising his teammates when they play well and constantly speaking up when things go awry.

The Athletic first reported the deal.