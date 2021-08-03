Sports Illustrated home
Sources: Ish Smith, Charlotte Hornets reach agreement on two-year deal to bring him home

Ish Smith's career tour continues, but it's about to stop in one of his favorite places.

The Charlotte Hornets agreed to a two-year deal with Smith on Tuesday, league sources confirmed. The second year is a team option. 

Smith fills a need following the Hornets' pending sign-and-trade of Devonte' Graham to New Orleans for a 2022 lottery-protected pick. He will serve as the backup to LaMelo Ball and be one of the veterans counted on to help provide leadership on a team built around a young core.

Smith, 33, grew up in Concord, N.C. just on the outskirts of Charlotte. He's played for 11 teams in the league, spending the 2020-21 season with Washington. In 44 games, he averaged 6.7 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds, connecting on 43.4 percent of his attempts and 36.7 percent beyond the 3-point line.

The Athletic first reported the deal.

