Sources: LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk expected to return for Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night

The Charlotte Hornets are finally getting healthy. And just in time, too.

Per league sources, LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk are each expected to return to the lineup against Detroit on Saturday night as long as everything goes well during pregame warmups. Ball and Monk are both officially listed as questionable.

Getting them back provides a significant boost for the Hornets, who've lost eight of their last 11 games. Ball has missed the last 21 games after having surgery on his fractured wrist on March 23. Monk hasn't played since getting injured April 1 in Brooklyn, sitting out the past 15 games.

With that in mind, Ball and Monk likely won't play a significant number of minutes as they work themselves back into the mix. They likely will play in short bursts until they are slowly ramped up, ensuring they aren't overextend too quickly.

The Athletic first reported Ball's availability.