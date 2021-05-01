Charlotte Hornets home
HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
Sources: LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk expected to return for Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night

Sources: LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk expected to return for Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night

Author:
Publish date:

The Charlotte Hornets are finally getting healthy. And just in time, too.

Per league sources, LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk are each expected to return to the lineup against Detroit on Saturday night as long as everything goes well during pregame warmups. Ball and Monk are both officially listed as questionable.

Getting them back provides a significant boost for the Hornets, who've lost eight of their last 11 games. Ball has missed the last 21 games after having surgery on his fractured wrist on March 23. Monk hasn't played since getting injured April 1 in Brooklyn, sitting out the past 15 games.

With that in mind, Ball and Monk likely won't play a significant number of minutes as they work themselves back into the mix. They likely will play in short bursts until they are slowly ramped up, ensuring they aren't overextend too quickly. 

The Athletic first reported Ball's availability.

USATSI_15974413_168389536_lowres
News

Sources: LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk expected to return for Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night

Malik Monk on his return
News

Video: Malik Monk on why he will not overextend himself when he returns

USATSI_15395640_168389536_lowres
News

'We're going to be a problem to guard if we get this thing right'

USATSI_15963980_168389536_lowres
News

Terry Rozier eager to put recent shooting woes behind him

James Borrego on Devonte' Graham's offense
News

Video: Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego on Devonte' Graham's recent play

USATSI_15981401_168389536_lowres
News

Charlotte Hornets looking forward to rare break in between games

USATSI_15974410_168389536_lowres
News

Video: LaMelo Ball working out pregame in Boston

James Borrego on Cody Martin
News

Video: Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego details Cody Martin's role