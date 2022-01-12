Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at 76ers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: 76ers -5

3 Star play on the 76ers covering: The Sixers have the Hornets number of late having won each of the last 15 meetings between the two. On top of that, the Sixers are playing some really good basketball right now winning seven straight and eight of their last nine games. The Hornets did beat the Bucks twice in three days but they were some physical battles and I don't see Charlotte having much in the tank for this one. Lay the points.

Over/Under: 226

1 Star play on the under: Philadelphia is a really good defensive team and the Hornets have played much better on the defensive end of the floor over the past couple of games. I see this game staying the low 100s. Take the under.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.