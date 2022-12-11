Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at 76ers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: 76ers -10.5

3 Star play on the 76ers: Steve Clifford admitted the other night that the team is starting to hit a wall. The starters are logging a lot of minutes, mainly because they have to if they want any chance to win. With several guys out, the younger guys are playing more than they should and it's become a bit taxing on them. Those words are enough to back me off of the Hornets in this one. Lay the points.

Over/Under: 219.5

2 Star play on the over: The last time these two met, the total landed at 208. However, Joel Embiid was not available and neither was James Harden. That's a lot of points missing from the lineup. Because of Charlotte's inability to hit threes consistently, this won't fly over the total but I do think we can hit 220 in this one. The Hornets have posted 115 or more points in three of their last five games. Small lean on the over.

My picks for the season

ATS: 6-5 (54%)

O/U: 8-3 (72%)

Overall: 14-8 (63%)

