Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at 76ers
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: 76ers -5.5
1 Star play on the Hornets: If they take care of the ball, I actually believe the Hornets could come away with the win. The Sixers have lost three straight and are coming off of a loss to Detroit. Meanwhile, Charlotte is playing some of its best basketball down the stretch having won eight of the last ten games. Regardless of who wins, it will likely be a tight finish.
Over/Under: 230.5
2 Star play on the under: It's easy to get caught up in trends, but you also have to look at both sides of the game. The under has cashed in four of the last six Hornets games while the over has cashed in four of the last six Sixers games. The reason I'm leaning to the under is due to the Hornets' much improved defense. They are placing an emphasis on that end of the floor and it is showing.
