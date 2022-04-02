Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at 76ers

2 Star play on the under: It's easy to get caught up in trends, but you also have to look at both sides of the game. The under has cashed in four of the last six Hornets games while the over has cashed in four of the last six Sixers games. The reason I'm leaning to the under is due to the Hornets' much improved defense. They are placing an emphasis on that end of the floor and it is showing.