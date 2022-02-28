Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Bucks

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Bucks -10.5

2 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Hornets played down to the level of their competition on Sunday night, falling to the Detroit Pistons 127-126 in overtime. As much as that loss stings, this is an opportunity for them to get right back on the floor and put that one behind them. This is a winnable game for the Hornets. They already lead the season series 2-1 and have matched up well against the Bucks. I don't know if they'll pull out a win but 10.5 is way too many points to be laying in this spot. I like the Hornets tonight.

Over/Under: 241.5

1 Star play on the under: It seems too easy to go with the under here, but I'm going with it. The Hornets have struggled on the back half of back-to-backs all season long and this one of the tougher ones they'll have to deal with. They're coming off of playing two games in three days and after the second game that went to overtime was over, they had to fly to Milwaukee about an hour after. They may be able to hang around in this one, but I don't see this being an up and down game.

